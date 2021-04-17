FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.