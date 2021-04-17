FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

