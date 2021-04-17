Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ford Motor reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. 33,038,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,734,125. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

