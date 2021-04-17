Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $4.631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

