Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Dawson James raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.