Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.22. 771,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $101.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

