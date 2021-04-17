Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $29,200.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.75 on Friday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

