Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

