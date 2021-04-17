freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

FRA FNTN opened at €20.12 ($23.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.92. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

