Fruth Investment Management Invests $209,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,756,725 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

