FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 117.2% in March

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the March 15th total of 649,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 8,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,540. FSD Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

