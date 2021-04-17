Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

