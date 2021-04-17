Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

Funko stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

