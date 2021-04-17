FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.73.

TOY stock opened at C$40.10 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.14.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

