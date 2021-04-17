Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Galecto has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,178,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

