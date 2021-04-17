Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

