GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Achieves $2.57 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001314 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $16,412.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 149.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.00494895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,603.85 or 1.00038370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00041504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00138374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

