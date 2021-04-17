GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16,224.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of GFL Environmental worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.89 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

