Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $178.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

