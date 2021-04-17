Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $643.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200 day moving average of $492.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.60.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

