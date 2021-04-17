Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

