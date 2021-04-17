Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $467.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

