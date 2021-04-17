GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,320 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,272.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,345.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

