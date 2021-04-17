Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

JPM opened at $153.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.