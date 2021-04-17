Gleason Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

ATO opened at $101.82 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

