Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

