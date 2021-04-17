Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

