Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VGT opened at $387.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $220.85 and a 1 year high of $387.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

