Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $550,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

O opened at $67.02 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

