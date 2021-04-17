Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.