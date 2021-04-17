Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

