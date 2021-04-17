Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

