Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,261 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

