Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.