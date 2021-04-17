Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

