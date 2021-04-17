Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

