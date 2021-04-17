Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 121.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

