Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

