Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 16,356 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 155,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 131,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 593,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,040,000 after buying an additional 108,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

