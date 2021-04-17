Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

