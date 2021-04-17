Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 349.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,348 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,999. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $971.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

