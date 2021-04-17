Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

GOGO opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $971.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 152,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 138,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

