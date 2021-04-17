GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.22. GoHealth shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 3,385 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,975,500 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at $9,118,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $7,260,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,830,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

