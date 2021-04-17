GoldMint Trading 51.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a total market cap of $314,864.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00066674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.50 or 0.00723525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00086890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00033554 BTC.

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

