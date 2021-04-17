Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.49 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $641.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

