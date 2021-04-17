Gossip Coin Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $36,021.29 and $118.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

