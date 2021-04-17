Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.17% of Granite Construction worth $64,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

