Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.