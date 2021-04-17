Gregory Smith Sells 3,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

