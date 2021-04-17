Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPI stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

